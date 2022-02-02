Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Longtime Waikiki headliner and recording artist Jeffrey Apaka dies at 75

Another beautiful voice of Hawaiian music has gone silent. Longtime Waikiki Headliner Jeffrey Apaka passed away on Jan. 30.
By Billy V
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki headliner and recording artist Jeffrey Apaka has died at 75.

Hawaii News Now confirmed that Apaka died on Jan. 30 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Apaka’s musical legacy began at an early age. His father, the legendary Hawaiian musician Alfred Apaka, died when Jeffrey was just 14 years old.

By the time he was 22, Jeffrey Apaka was leading his own show at the Sheraton Maui but was so popular he was transferred to the Monarch Room of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel — the same show room his father headlined 30 years prior.

He later recorded albums and played venues headlining in Japan and Las Vegas in the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s.

Apaka also engaged in Hawaiian civic organizations and was presented the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

He died exactly 62 years after his father died.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 1,068 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 10 new COVID fatalities; 1,177 cases also added
A former journalist compiled a list of people arrested and cited in his Waikiki neighborhood...
Prosecutors work to crack down on crime as dozens of repeat offenders remain in Waikiki
File photo
Hawaii’s medical marijuana industry calls for less regulation amid slew of challenges
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks