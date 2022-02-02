Longtime Waikiki headliner and recording artist Jeffrey Apaka dies at 75

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki headliner and recording artist Jeffrey Apaka has died at 75.

Hawaii News Now confirmed that Apaka died on Jan. 30 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Apaka’s musical legacy began at an early age. His father, the legendary Hawaiian musician Alfred Apaka, died when Jeffrey was just 14 years old.

By the time he was 22, Jeffrey Apaka was leading his own show at the Sheraton Maui but was so popular he was transferred to the Monarch Room of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel — the same show room his father headlined 30 years prior.

He later recorded albums and played venues headlining in Japan and Las Vegas in the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s.

Apaka also engaged in Hawaiian civic organizations and was presented the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

He died exactly 62 years after his father died.

