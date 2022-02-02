Tributes
Lawmakers look to woo retired educators back to classrooms as substitutes

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With schools facing record teacher absences due to COVID and preexisting shortages, lawmakers are trying to woo retired educators back into the classroom.

A bill making its way through the Legislature would tackle a tax hurdle preventing many educators from returning to classrooms as substitutes for a year after they retire.

Under the measure, the tax rule would be suspended in emergencies.

On Tuesday, the House Pandemic Response Committee passed the proposal unanimously.

“I think this is a very novel idea and would certainly help many schools that are feeling the strain of this recent COVID-19 surge,” added state Rep. Linda Ichiyama.

Laverne Moore, a teacher at McKinley High School, testified in support of the bill.

“We have been subbing for one another. We’ve had security guards come in and sub in the classroom,” Moore said. “It is critical and we need help in the schools. So if I was to retire today and my teachers at McKinley needed me, I would come in on their behalf, and this is only temporarily.”

The measure still faces multiple hearings.

