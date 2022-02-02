Hawaii reports 10 new COVID fatalities; 1,177 cases also added

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 new coronavirus fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 1,191.

The state also saw 1,177 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 221,533.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 35,053 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

775 were on Oahu

179 on Maui

74 on Hawaii Island

68 on Kauai

7 on Molokai

7 on Lanai

There were also 68 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

