Habitual drunk driver accused in fatal DUI hit-and-run seeks lower bail

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators said a repeat drunk driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run on Maui was still drunk hours after fleeing the scene.

The man accused in the fatal crash, 52-year-old Saul Martinez, made his first court appearance on Tuesday virtually.

Martinez is accused of killing Agustin Dela Cruz, 73, in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash in Lahaina on Saturday night.

“According to his statement, he began drinking at work and continued drinking at a sports bar to the point where he claims that he blacked out and doesn’t remember anything,” said Maui Deputy Prosecutor Brandon Segal.

Investigators said Martinez was found about an hour later down the road intoxicated in his vehicle. They said his blood alcohol level was 0.12 — approximately six hours after the crash.

Martinez is charged with negligent homicide, accident involving death, driving with a suspended license and habitual drunk driving.

His attorney asked the judge to lower his $500,000 bail.

“It seems like this is an instance of double bailing my client. For that reason, we’d like to ask that bail be reduced to a reasonable amount,” Maui Deputy Public Defender Andres Tobar.

Martinez’s license was taken away from a previous DUI case.

He had pleaded guilty to his second drunk driving offense just five days before the fatal crash. Martinez was ordered to turn himself in for that offense on Feb. 15.

“The state is concerned about the defendant’s attitude toward drunk driving,” Segal said. “Simply put, he does not care, and without sufficient monetary bail, it’s almost guaranteed at this point that he will commit another offense.”

Dela Cruz was riding his bicycle home from work the night he was killed.

His family said he worked two jobs as a restaurant dishwasher.

“We lost our great provider, our friend, our dad, our brother. We are still fighting for him,” said son Allan.

“I need justice,” said Dela Cruz’s wife Zenida.

The judge kept Martinez’s bail at half a million dollars.

Martinez is due back in court on Thursday.

Dela Cruz leaves behind a wife of 51 years, six children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandkids.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expense.

