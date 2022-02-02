Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Group fighting invasive species aims to expand Maui coqui eradication efforts

Your top local headlines for Feb. 2, 2022.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A group fighting invasive species on the Hawaiian island of Maui wants to expand efforts to eradicate coqui frogs near a popular surfing spot before the animals spread.

The Maui Invasive Species Committee is considering either enlisting community volunteers to take on the coqui near Peahi on Maui’s north shore or hire a nonprofit company to do the job, The Maui News reported Monday.

Peahi is a potential hotspot for “hitchhiking coqui” to jump on cars and other materials, like plants, and be transported to other parts of Maui, said Susan Frett, the committee’s community coqui control coordinator, at a Haiku Community Association town hall meeting.

The committee has eliminated nearly two dozen coqui frog populations on Maui but nine active sites remain.

The volunteer approach would need six to 12 community members to work once a week. The committee would supply them with premixed citric acid, spray equipment and supplies.

The other option would be to hire a temporary crew from nonprofit company American Conservation Experience, which would cost an estimated $125,000. Funding could come from grants or donations, Frett said.

Coqui frogs are beloved in their native Puerto Rico, but they are an invasive species in Hawaii where they have no natural predators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 1,068 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

Latest News

File photo
Hawaii’s medical marijuana industry calls for less regulation amid slew of challenges
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii’s cannabis industry calls for reduced regulations amid concerns over future of dispensaries
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 2, 2022)