Forecast: Beautiful weather continues

Enjoy the trade winds
Tracking trade winds and a few mauka sprinkles
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Wednesday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week! Enjoy this pleasant weather! Light to moderate trade winds are expected through much of the week with limited shower activity. Shower activity will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the morning hours. A more typical moderate to locally breezy trade wind pattern with increased shower activity is expected this weekend. There is a weak front to the NW that is bringing some clouds to the western end of the state. Moderate trade winds will hold across the Big Island through Friday, while lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain. Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon. Trade winds and windward rainfall will increase during the weekend.

Let’s talk surf.: Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to trend down into Thursday morning. A new, west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday, followed by a larger west- northwest swell Saturday. Surf may near advisory levels Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, then likely exceed the advisory levels with the second swell through the day Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through the end of the week as a small, easterly swell from a batch of fresh to strong trades upstream fills in. Surf along south facing shores will rise Thursday into Friday

