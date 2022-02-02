DOT begins studies to install red light cameras at Oahu intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation said it has begun engineering studies on Oahu to select intersections to install red light safety cameras.

The studies are part of a two-year pilot program to install cameras at 10 intersections in an effort to catch drivers who run through red lights.

Officials said intersections will be selected based on crash history and site suitability.

Once pilot locations are finalized, DOT said it will then install the camera systems and signage notifying automated enforcement as well as initiate training of personnel to review images captured and issuing warnings to violators.

“Running red lights is a major contributing factor to urban crashes nationwide,” said DOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Our goal for the two-year pilot is to make our streets safer by changing driver behavior.”

Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.

DOT said Redflex Traffic Safety Systems, now owned by and operating as Verra Mobility, has been contracted to install and support the program.

For more information and updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.