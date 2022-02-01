‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Agustin Dela Cruz, 73, was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday night in Lahaina when police say a drunk driver hit him from behind then fled.

“Just seeing him there lying there and hearing that it was a hit and run, it just broke my heart that somebody would leave the scene and leave somebody lying there like that,” said Lahaina resident Eleora Miller, who stopped to try to help Dela Cruz.

The incident happened on Front Street near the Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge around 10:30 p.m.

Allan Dela Cruz said his father was a hardworking immigrant who came to Hawaii from the Philippines to try to give his family a better life.

“My dad is a very special person to us. He gave us all, everything that we want, even his life,” said Allan.

He said his dad was on his way home from his second job the night he was killed.

“This man was driving riding his bicycle home from work, 73 years old, not doing a damn thing wrong, and a drunk driver plows into him and kills him,” said Maui Police Department’s Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins.

“It’s not fair and it’s preventable, and until we make the right decisions, it’s going to continue. We need stricter laws, plain and simple.”

MPD later found and arrested Saul Lopez Martinez, 52, for negligent homicide, driving with a suspended license, and habitual drunk driving.

Martinez was found guilty of driving drunk twice before. In fact, he pleaded to his second drunk driving offense on January 24, 2022 – just five days prior to the fatal crash.

“Please help us. We need justice for our dad,” Allan said.

Agustin leaves behind his wife of 51 years, six children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandkids.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay him to rest.

“I don’t have enough because I have only a little bit income. So please, whoever have a golden heart. Thank you very much,” Allan said.

