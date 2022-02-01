Public input sought on restoration plan for a ‘cloud forest’ on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is looking for feedback on its plan to restore Hawaii Island’s Honua’ula Forest Reserve.

The so-called ‘cloud forest’ is high above Kona at 3,000 ft. elevation. It was created back in 1906 to protect koa from deforestation, and the area was expanded in 2006.

The 10-year draft management plan covers some 8,000 acres, and prioritizes a new access road and new trails. The plan also emphasizes the removal of cattle.

DLNR is accepting public comments on the proposal through March 31.

To provide your input, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.