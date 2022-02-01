Tributes
Public input sought on restoration plan for a ‘cloud forest’ on Hawaii Island

Honua'ula Forest on Hawaii Island.
Honua'ula Forest on Hawaii Island.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is looking for feedback on its plan to restore Hawaii Island’s Honua’ula Forest Reserve.

The so-called ‘cloud forest’ is high above Kona at 3,000 ft. elevation. It was created back in 1906 to protect koa from deforestation, and the area was expanded in 2006.

The 10-year draft management plan covers some 8,000 acres, and prioritizes a new access road and new trails. The plan also emphasizes the removal of cattle.

DLNR is accepting public comments on the proposal through March 31.

To provide your input, click here.

