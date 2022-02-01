Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash

Latest News

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans