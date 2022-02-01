Large swell triggers high surf warning for most north-, west-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large swell rolling in has triggered a high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, surf is expected to reach up to 26 feet for north shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau, Maui and Molokai, and up to 20 feet for west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Molokai.

Beachgoers are warned of strong breaking waves, dangerous shore break and strong longshore and rip currents.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.