Large swell triggers high surf warning for most north-, west-facing shores

Your top local headlines for Feb. 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large swell rolling in has triggered a high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, surf is expected to reach up to 26 feet for north shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau, Maui and Molokai, and up to 20 feet for west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Molokai.

Beachgoers are warned of strong breaking waves, dangerous shore break and strong longshore and rip currents.

This story may be updated.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Morning Weather Report - Tuesday, February 1, 2022
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 1,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356
Kauai County building
Internet outage hits Kauai County offices, affecting DMV and other services
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 1, 2022)