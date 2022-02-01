Tributes
Internet outage hits Kauai County offices, affecting DMV and other services

Your top local headlines for Feb. 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials are alerting the public of a network and server outage affecting several services on Tuesday.

The county said its internet is down and employees are experiencing “sporadic” email service.

Services at the Lihue Civic Center — such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and other customer service counters — may be down or delayed through Tuesday, officials said.

Phone service, however, remains unaffected. That means calls to police should not be impacted.

Officials are working to restore service.

This story will be updated.

