Hawaii veteran joins governor’s race on Republican ticket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii veteran and US Indo-Pacific Command program manager has announced his run for governor on the Republican ticket.

Lynn Mariano is pledging to tackle “bipartisan issues in a bipartisan way.”

“First and foremost, we need to make Hawaii affordable,” Mariano said.

“We can do this by changing our tax structure to help families keep more of their hard earned money, lower corporate taxes to spur growth and investment, and attract new businesses.”

Mariano joins Paul Morgan as among those who have announced their candidacy as Republicans in the governor’s race.

Hawaii Island business consultant Paul Morgan said he’ll be on the ticket. Meanwhile, other possible Republican candidates include developer Peter Savio and UFC legend BJ Penn.

On the Democratic side, former First Lady and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano has already launched her campaign. Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Mayor Kirk Caldwell are also likely contenders.

