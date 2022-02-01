Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 1,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,068 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 220,356.

There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 1,181.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 37,799 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 727 were on Oahu
  • 153 on Maui
  • 140 on Hawaii Island
  • 28 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai
  • 5 on Lanai

There were also 14 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui

Latest News

Water patrol seen in front of a huge wave at Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Large swell triggers high surf warning for most north-, west-facing shores
Hawaii News Now Morning Weather Report - Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Hawaii News Now Morning Weather Report - Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Kauai County building
Internet outage hits Kauai County offices, affecting DMV and other services
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 1, 2022)