Hawaii sees 1,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,068 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 220,356.

There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 1,181.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 37,799 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

727 were on Oahu

153 on Maui

140 on Hawaii Island

28 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

5 on Lanai

There were also 14 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

