Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain builds a following with K-pop fans

Hawaii's K-pop group Crossing Rain has an album, a growing fan base, and a concert coming in...
The six-members range in age from 12 to 21.(Courtesy: Russell Tanoue & TIRZAH Staff)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The super group BTS inspired a lot of copycat boy bands, but Crossing Rain isn’t one of them.

The made-in-Hawaii group has a growing fan base all its own and a dream of making it big on the international K-Pop stage.

“They have amazing videos, amazing costumes, makeup, choreography. We want to try to do the same thing but add our own taste to it,” group-member Devin Teruya said.

Wyatt “Monarch” Kaneshiro, Asher Morgado, Jorden Kealoha-Yamanaka, Shotaro Takasawa, Evan “Haru” Doria and Teruya were brought together by talent agents.

“We did have an audition process where we sent in a tape of us singing and also dancing so that they could look at us and see if we’re a good fit,” Kaneshiro said.

Crossing Rain ― XR for short ― ranges in age from 12 to 21. All of the members have performance backgrounds. They write some of their music and choreograph all of their dance steps.

“I remember the first time I taught choreo to these guys to one of our songs named ‘Tango.’ Man! It was a struggle teaching with a group and doing angles. It’s difficult, but we got through it,” Morgado said.

“Harmonies takes a lot of practice, ear practice, but dancing takes body coordination so it really levels out,” Kealoha-Yamanaka said.

Their album, “Dreams,: was released in December on 150 music platforms and it’s doing well.

“We’re watching the data, seeing which songs are performing better than others. I think the whole album was received very well so we’re really happy about that,” Doria said.

Crossing Rain has done a few concerts, but the big one is coming February 26 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Then they’re off to California for more shows.

