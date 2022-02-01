Forecast: Trade winds will hold through Friday, stronger over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will fluctuate between light and moderate levels through Friday. Few showers will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings. A more typical showery trade wind pattern is expected to return over the weekend, with trades strengthening to moderate and breezy levels.

A west northwest swell is expected to generate advisory-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday afternoon. Another west northwest swell isThursday night into Friday with near advisory-level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday.

