Forecast: Trade winds will hold through Friday, stronger over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will fluctuate between light and moderate levels through Friday. Few showers will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings. A more typical showery trade wind pattern is expected to return over the weekend, with trades strengthening to moderate and breezy levels.

A west northwest swell is expected to generate advisory-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday afternoon. Another west northwest swell isThursday night into Friday with near advisory-level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday.

