Forecast: Trade winds will hold through Friday, stronger over the weekend

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will fluctuate between light and moderate levels through Friday.

Few showers will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings.

A more typical showery trade wind pattern is expected to return over the weekend, with trades strengthening to moderate and breezy levels.

A west-northwest swell is expected to generate advisory-level surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday afternoon.

Another west-northwest swell is expected Thursday night into Friday with near advisory-level surf.

A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday.

