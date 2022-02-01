Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Crash forces leg amputation for Hawaii Island motorcyclist

41-year-old Jon Lichtl is a father of two.
41-year-old Jon Lichtl is a father of two.(Nicole Lichtl)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island motorcyclist who was struck by a car in Kurtistown lost a limb as a result of the crash.

Police say a driver traveling down Highway 11 last Wednesday struck 41-year-old Jon Lichtl, a father of two.

He’s since undergone several surgeries at The Queen’s Medical Center, including one that removed his right leg and part of his hip.

His family has been unable to visit him because of COVID protocols.

“It’s just so frustrating for his family and friends that because of COVID, he found that out alone with no family there and no one to support him, said Lichtl’s ex-wife, Nicole.

Police say say inattention contributed to the crash, but they’re still investigating and haven’t arrested the driver.

“I wish that he had been paying more attention if that’s really was what caused the accident,” Nicole said. “But I just want to make sure that Jon is taken care of in the future because he is one of the most hardworking and determined people I know.”

His family says Lichtl has a long recovery ahead, with more surgeries and rehabilitation.

A Go Fund Me page for him has so far raised more than $12,000. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island

Latest News

The suspect in Maui’s latest traffic fatality has a history of driving drunk.
‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Lunar New Year brings in “lucky” weather
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask