Crash forces leg amputation for Hawaii Island motorcyclist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island motorcyclist who was struck by a car in Kurtistown lost a limb as a result of the crash.

Police say a driver traveling down Highway 11 last Wednesday struck 41-year-old Jon Lichtl, a father of two.

He’s since undergone several surgeries at The Queen’s Medical Center, including one that removed his right leg and part of his hip.

His family has been unable to visit him because of COVID protocols.

“It’s just so frustrating for his family and friends that because of COVID, he found that out alone with no family there and no one to support him, said Lichtl’s ex-wife, Nicole.

Police say say inattention contributed to the crash, but they’re still investigating and haven’t arrested the driver.

“I wish that he had been paying more attention if that’s really was what caused the accident,” Nicole said. “But I just want to make sure that Jon is taken care of in the future because he is one of the most hardworking and determined people I know.”

His family says Lichtl has a long recovery ahead, with more surgeries and rehabilitation.

A Go Fund Me page for him has so far raised more than $12,000. Click here for more details.

