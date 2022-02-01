Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

BWS: Water conservation measures could impact new housing projects

The Department of Defense says it will appeal the state’s emergency order to empty the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water restrictions for Oahu this summer brought on by the ongoing fuel contamination crisis are still possible, and the measures could even impact new housing projects.

That was the warning from Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau on Monday at a legislative briefing that included Navy officials and the state Department of Health.

“The issue of moratorium (on new water users) it is still being evaluated,” Lau added.

“How (many) additional new customers can we add onto the system without the system running into frequent problems especially during the summer?”

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole said stopping or delaying projects because of water meters not being issued will be a major hit to affordable housing.

“That is a huge, huge problem for the island of Oahu and then for the rest of the state when it comes to housing,” Keohokalole said.

Officials say conservation could be needed because three Board of Water SUpply wells were taken off-line last year to prevent them from sucking in contaminated water from the Navy wells.

The impacted wells account for 20% of civilian drinking water and other Board of Water Supply wells have been picking up the load.

But it’s possible the summer demand could push that load to dangerous levels.

Keohokalole hopes to have a timeline for the cleanup and restoration of the Navy wells soon.

“It’s not clear at this point how bad the contamination is,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Navy started scrubbing millions of gallons a day from the contaminated Red Hill shaft using a carbon filtering system. The cleaned water is then released into Halawa Stream.

Navy officials say it’s safe for the environment but not safe to drink.

The Navy said at the briefing that they have flushed about 80% of the impacted homes, but thousands of residents remain in hotels because they’re unable to use the water.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 additional fatalities
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Defense doubles down on the Red Hill fuel facility, saying it will file...
DOD to appeal state’s emergency order to empty Red Hill fuel tanks
Hawaii's K-pop group Crossing Rain has an album, a growing fan base, and a concert coming in...
Hawaii’s own boy band Crossing Rain builds a following with K-pop fans
The housing project, West Loch Modular, officially opened its doors Monday morning.
City’s new affordable housing project will temporarily serve as a quarantine facility
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead