Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:17 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
‘We need justice’: A family mourns beloved father fatally struck on Maui

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Trade winds will hold through Friday, stronger over the weekend
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust remark