Suspect accused of attacking convenience store clerk who asked her to wear mask

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask.(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask.

The suspect is wanted for second-degree assault.

Three people are dead following an overnight crash on Hawaii Island.

Police said the incident happened Jan. 22 about 5 a.m., when the woman walked into a Kapiolani area convenience store without wearing a face mask.

When asked to put on a mask, police said, the suspect attacked the employee and then fled.

Police said the victim sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was described as in her 20s, and police have released a surveillance image of her. Anyone who spots her should call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

