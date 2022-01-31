Suspect accused of attacking convenience store clerk who asked her to wear mask

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask.

The suspect is wanted for second-degree assault.

Three people are dead following an overnight crash on Hawaii Island.

Police said the incident happened Jan. 22 about 5 a.m., when the woman walked into a Kapiolani area convenience store without wearing a face mask.

When asked to put on a mask, police said, the suspect attacked the employee and then fled.

Police said the victim sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was described as in her 20s, and police have released a surveillance image of her. Anyone who spots her should call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.