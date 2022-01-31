Tributes
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are in Hawaii and enjoying some local eats.

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Sunday night. They were joined by Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, her family, and friend Bobby Titcomb.

Owner Paul Kang said it was an honor to serve the Obamas and that he was nervous all day in anticipation of them coming in.

The former president, meanwhile, raved about the experience, saying “delicious food” and “we will definitely be back.”

Soetoro-Ng is a big fan of the restaurant and recommended it to the Obamas.

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.(Island Vintage Wine Bar)

