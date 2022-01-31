Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 additional fatalities
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
Local Connection: Maui Police Department
Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI following fatal hit-and-run in Lahaina
HPD said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway

Latest News

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing question training
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters Nov. 15, 2021 at a water...
EPA restores rule to limit mercury emissions from power plants
A Port Authority bus that was on the bridge when it collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is visible...
Officials: Pittsburgh bridge not bad enough to close after inspection