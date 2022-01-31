Mostly fair weather ahead with fluctuating trade winds

Drier than normal weather will dominate the next several days. Trade winds will slow down and speed up in response to a series of cold fronts stalling north of the islands. There could be more trade showers Monday for the eastern end of the state while a disturbance aloft could trigger more afternoon showers in the lighter winds for the western end, but total rainfall will be light. Otherwise, light showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours.

In surf, a northwest swell is slowly declining into Monday, but new swells are expected Tuesday and again Friday that could bring waves to high surf advisory levels for north shores, and maybe west shores. A small south-southwest swell is also on the way down, with minimal south shore waves by Tuesday. East shore surf will also be below normal, but could rise a bit later in the week as the trade winds increase.

