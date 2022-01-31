Maui County to distribute free at-home COVID test kits tomorrow

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County and the State Department of Health will be distributing COVID self-test kits tomorrow at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We are pleased to partner with the State Department of Health in helping with the distribution of these test kits,” Mayor Victorino said. “We hope to provide for residents who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and are unable to go to a test site. In using the self-test kit, if the result is positive, you should contact your primary care physician and isolate.”

The distribution is drive-through only and will give six antigen test kits per vehicle with each kit containing one test.

Additional test kits are also sent to remote communities in Pana, Molokai and Lanai.

