Hawaii reports 1,513 new coronavirus infections, 1 more death

Three people are dead following an overnight crash on Hawaii Island.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 1,513 new coronavirus infections and one more fatality.

The latest cases bring the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 219,288.

Meanwhile, with one additional fatality, the death toll now stands at 1,181.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 41,880 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 956 were on Oahu
  • 193 on Maui
  • 159 on Hawaii Island
  • 161 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai
  • 7 on Lanai

There were also 32 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

