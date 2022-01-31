Hawaii reports 1,513 new coronavirus infections, 1 more death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 1,513 new coronavirus infections and one more fatality.

The latest cases bring the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 219,288.

Meanwhile, with one additional fatality, the death toll now stands at 1,181.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 41,880 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

956 were on Oahu

193 on Maui

159 on Hawaii Island

161 on Kauai

5 on Molokai

7 on Lanai

There were also 32 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

