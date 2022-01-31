Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of fronts will approach and stall northwest of the islands, causing trade wind speeds to fluctuate at light to moderate levels through the work week, while keeping any significant rainfall away from the Aloha state. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings. A more typical showery trade wind pattern could return over the weekend, with trades expected to strengthen to breezy levels by Sunday.

Surf along north facing shores will trend up tonight through Tuesday as a new swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf will near warning levels Tuesday. A reinforcement expected Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring advisory level wave heights. East side surf will rise on Wednesday, while south shores should see a minor boost near the end of the week.

