Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another woman to lose her early-term fetus. She is being held on $500,000 bond.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama woman is charged with killing another woman’s unborn child during an altercation. However, the suspect claims she is the victim of that physical encounter.

Police arrested 20-year-old Iveonna Samone Turner on a murder charge Friday night, WTVY reports.

Investigators say evidence indicates that Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim, her boyfriend’s mother, in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.

However, Turner denies that claim and portrays herself as the victim, saying she was attacked by her boyfriend and his mother. Turner alleges they “jumped” her during the Jan. 24 squabble, per a protection from abuse request she filed Thursday in Houston County Court.

Court documents show Turner and her boyfriend have an 8-week-old child together.

Turner is being held on $500,000 bond on the murder charge.

A hearing on the protection abuse request is set for Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
HPD said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 1,860 COVID cases, 9 additional fatalities
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 additional fatalities

Latest News

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections
When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sort of suspended...
Cold temperatures cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida
A 52-year-old Lahaina man has been arrested for negligent homicide and habitual DUI in...
Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI following fatal hit-and-run in Lahaina
Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief