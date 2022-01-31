Tributes
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Hawaii Island

Your top local headlines for Jan. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hawaii Island on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 1:55 a.m. roughly 5 miles northeast of Pahala.

Officials from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it appeared to be part of the ongoing seismic swarm, which has been going on for over a year with more than 10,000 separate quakes.

The temblor on Monday morning was the fourth to be magnitude 4 or greater.

There was no apparent effect on either Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

