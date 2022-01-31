Tributes
3 people dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Hawaii Island

Your top local headlines for Jan. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GLENWOOD (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday night on Highway 11, Hawaii Island police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. between North Oshiro Road and Lehuanani Street.

Police said three vehicles were involved, but they could not confirm further details about the victims.

All lanes of Highway 11 were temporarily shut down in the area but have since been reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

