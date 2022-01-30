Tributes
With celebrations unlike years past, many find new ways to ring in Chinese New Year

Despite the cancellation of the annual Night in Chinatown, people are finding other ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year.(Market City Shopping Center)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the cancellation of the annual Night in Chinatown festival due to COVID, people are finding other ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

While it’s been a tough past couple of years for businesses at Market City Shopping Center in Kaimuki, many hope dancing Chinese lions will bring them the good luck they need in the New Year of the Tiger.

Unlike festivities of years past, organizers kept the crowd small and the performance relatively quick.

In Chinatown, there was still plenty of traffic and long lines at Chinese bakeries and flower shops.

Many were out and about, stocking up on goodies the weekend before Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 1, so that families can gather for a more intimate celebration, usually dinner — on the eve.

Nonprofit organization Chinatown808 with the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees put on a drive-thru pick up of Chinese treats at the American Savings Bank on Beretania Street.

“We had four times as many orders as last time, which shows us more people want to celebrate but weren’t able to do it in person,” said Leonard Kam, president of Chinatown808.

“There’s a lot of gau, one pound, half pound. A lot of jai, jin dui, peanut candy — all those good things.”

The sales made from the orders support Chinatown businesses.

“I’m so happy to see so many people supporting Chinatown. I think it’s especially needed in these times,” said Miss Chinatown Hawaii Samantha Masca.

And everyone is hoping this New Year of the Tiger will be one we can all look forward to.

“Everything I’ve heard is that we are going to have a successful year. If everyone approaches it with energy and positivity, we’ll make it a great year.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

