Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trade winds easing for Sunday as another front approaches

An nearing front could still bring a slight increase in showers late Monday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An approaching frontal boundary will cause trade winds to weaken and shift more from the southeast Sunday, but weather should still remain generally dry. There will be a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as the front dissipates to the north, while an upper disturbance drops down over the eastern end of the state. Drier conditions should return by midweek with light to moderate trade winds. The winds may become lighter again by next weekend as another frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a northwest swell will decline Sunday and Monday, with another swell arriving Tuesday that would bring more advisory level surf for north and west shores. An out-of-season south-southwest will also decline, with south shore waves become small again by Tuesday. Surf for east shores will also be below normal, but a slight increase in wave heights may be possible by midweek.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

An nearing front could still bring a slight increase in showers late Monday.
Mostly dry conditions continue as trade winds lighten

Most Read

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Ricky L. Kaleopaa
Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

An nearing front could still bring a slight increase in showers late Monday.
Mostly dry conditions continue as trade winds lighten
Trade winds will make a brief return Saturday.
Mostly dry weekend ahead as trade winds return
Trade winds will make a brief return Saturday.
Mostly dry weekend ahead
Billy V shows us the latest radar outlook, talks about the light winds and drier stable...
Beautiful Hawaii Weekend Weather...