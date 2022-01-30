Trade winds easing for Sunday as another front approaches

An approaching frontal boundary will cause trade winds to weaken and shift more from the southeast Sunday, but weather should still remain generally dry. There will be a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as the front dissipates to the north, while an upper disturbance drops down over the eastern end of the state. Drier conditions should return by midweek with light to moderate trade winds. The winds may become lighter again by next weekend as another frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

In surf, a northwest swell will decline Sunday and Monday, with another swell arriving Tuesday that would bring more advisory level surf for north and west shores. An out-of-season south-southwest will also decline, with south shore waves become small again by Tuesday. Surf for east shores will also be below normal, but a slight increase in wave heights may be possible by midweek.

