Rainbow Warriors basketball extends win streak with 72-65 win over CSU Northridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team continued their undefeated start to the Big West Conference schedule with a 72-65 win over Cal State Northridge.

UH moves to 10-5 overall on the season, sitting tied for first place in the Big West with Cal State Fullerton.

The ‘Bows had 14 assists, compared to CSUN’s five to go along with 41 rebounds.

Leading the way for Hawaii was Bernardo De Silva’s 18 points, one of four ‘Bows to score in the double digits.

The Rainbow Warriors stay in Manoa this weekend for a home match against reigning conference Champion UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Tip off from SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

