Rainbow Wahine basketball gets two-game split on the road
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got a two-game road split this weekend with games against UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge.
Starting on Thursday, the Wahine fell to the Gauchos 65-61 in Santa Barbara.
Leading the way for Hawaii was Jacque David’s team-high 11 points.
On Saturday, the Wahine flipped the script, squeezing out a win against CSUN in the Matadome.
The ‘Bows downed the Matadors 76-67 to move to 8-8 on the season.
Thanks in part to Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell, who both put up 15 points for UH.
The Rainbow Wahine return to the islands next week for a pair of home games against UC Davis and UC Riverside.
