Rainbow Wahine basketball gets two-game split on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got a two-game road split this weekend with games against UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge.

Starting on Thursday, the Wahine fell to the Gauchos 65-61 in Santa Barbara.

Leading the way for Hawaii was Jacque David’s team-high 11 points.

On Saturday, the Wahine flipped the script, squeezing out a win against CSUN in the Matadome.

The ‘Bows downed the Matadors 76-67 to move to 8-8 on the season.

Thanks in part to Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell, who both put up 15 points for UH.

The Rainbow Wahine return to the islands next week for a pair of home games against UC Davis and UC Riverside.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.