Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lawmaker calls for DOT transparency as debate grows over road projects on Pali Highway

Two raised crosswalks were installed near Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue on Pali Highway.
Two raised crosswalks were installed near Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue on Pali Highway.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As debate grows over road projects like raising crosswalks on Pali Highway, one lawmaker is introducing a bill to ensure transparency from the state Department of Transportation.

A few years ago, the legislature passed a bill that allocated funding toward making the crosswalks on Pali Highway safer.

Lawmakers like state Sen. Karl Rhoads asked for the state to install lighted crosswalks, which would only activate when someone is crossing. Instead, two raised crosswalks were installed near Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue.

“It’s scary watching the cars coming down,” said Willy Lau of Honolulu.

While some people aren’t taking any chances on the raised crosswalks, others find them helpful.

“I think overall, it’s good,” said Dean Sueda of Honolulu.

But residents agree, the more resources on the highway, the better.

“They should do both just to slow drivers down,” said Lau.

“I think it’s best to do both,” said Sueda.

In a senate committee hearing on transportation earlier this month, Rhoads questioned the Transportation Department.

“When you disagree with the legislature? Who gets the last word?” Rhoads asked. “I mean, that we’re the ones who set the policy so even if you disagree with the policy, aren’t you obligated to follow it?”

The Deputy Director of DOT, Ed Sniffen said the raised crosswalks is proving to be effective adding that it also saves more money.

“The funding that we’re going to use to put in signals in that area would have been upwards of four to $5 million,” said Sniffen. “We’ve put in the raised pedestrian crosswalks, but that slowed the speed in that area tremendously for $50,000.”

“I disagree, so it comes back to you know, who gets to make the decision?” Rhoads asked.

State Sen. Chris Lee, chair of the Transportation Committee, said these disagreements occur from time to time.

“There have been a number of communities and a number of legislators who have expressed some frustration over projects like this in their areas,” said Lee.

Lee introduced an oversight bill which would mean establishing a commission to ensure DOT is being transparent.

“That’s something where we want to bring people together and ensure there’s some oversight and accountability and transparency,” said Lee.

“But also, the ability to work together to help solve these dangerous intersections and crosswalks and highways and all the things that are out there.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Ricky L. Kaleopaa
Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

Despite the cancellation of the annual Night in Chinatown, people are finding other ways to...
With celebrations unlike years past, many find new ways to ring in Chinese New Year
HPD said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island