Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 additional fatalities

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported seven new coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,180.

Hawaii also confirmed 2,741 new infections.

The latest cases brings the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 217,775.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 44,651 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 1,804 were on Oahu
  • 257 on Maui
  • 394 on Hawaii Island
  • 217 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai
  • 6 on Lanai

There were also 58 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

