Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported seven new coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,180.

Hawaii also confirmed 2,741 new infections.

The latest cases brings the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 217,775.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 44,651 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

1,804 were on Oahu

257 on Maui

394 on Hawaii Island

217 on Kauai

5 on Molokai

6 on Lanai

There were also 58 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

