Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI following fatal hit-and-run in Lahaina

Local Connection: Maui Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old Lahaina man has been arrested for negligent homicide and habitual DUI in connection with a hit-and-run on Saturday night that left a bicyclist dead.

The driver was identified as Saul Lopez Martinez.

Police said the crash happened about 10:34 p.m. on Front Street at the Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge.

Martinez was allegedly operating a 2004 Ford F150 when he struck the bicyclist, a 73-year-old man. The victim was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

