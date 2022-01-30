Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI following fatal hit-and-run in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old Lahaina man has been arrested for negligent homicide and habitual DUI in connection with a hit-and-run on Saturday night that left a bicyclist dead.

The driver was identified as Saul Lopez Martinez.

Police said the crash happened about 10:34 p.m. on Front Street at the Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge.

Martinez was allegedly operating a 2004 Ford F150 when he struck the bicyclist, a 73-year-old man. The victim was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

