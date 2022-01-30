Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Disaster loans to be available for homeowners, businesses impacted by Kona Low

Maui County was hit particularly hard in North Kihei as the roads were covered in mud.
Maui County was hit particularly hard in North Kihei as the roads were covered in mud.(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Small Business Administration approved disaster loans for homeowners and businesses impacted by December’s Kona Low, which triggered flooding and landslides across the state.

Officials said residents of Honolulu, Maui, and Kalawao counties can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans starting Monday at 8 a.m.

Under the approved programs, homeowners can receive up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate, and up to $40,000 for homeowners or renters for personal property that was damaged or destroyed.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

To assist with loan applications, SBA is also launching a Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center, which will be open Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be reached at (800) 659-2955.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Ricky L. Kaleopaa
Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

Despite the cancellation of the annual Night in Chinatown, people are finding other ways to...
With celebrations unlike years past, many find new ways to ring in Chinese New Year
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
Some residents worry that the new districts will open the state up to legal challenges. (Image:...
State approves redrawing of election maps based on new demographics
State approves redrawing of election maps based on new demographics
State approves redrawing of election maps based on new demographics