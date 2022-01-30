Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials said.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the newspaper that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He did not provide exact ages.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

The hotel was evacuated shortly after. Brooks told the newspaper that all of the injured were alive when they were transported and that seven of the patients were in critical condition.

Two others were treated at the scene, and five more later sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Brooks said.

The Dispatch could not reach any members of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Contract worker dies following trench collapse on Sand Island
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Ricky L. Kaleopaa
Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged

Latest News

A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea tests possibly longest-range missile since 2017
Two raised crosswalks were installed near Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue on Pali Highway.
Lawmaker calls for DOT transparency as debate grows over road projects on Pali Highway
Despite the cancellation of the annual Night in Chinatown, people are finding other ways to...
With celebrations unlike years past, many find new ways to ring in Chinese New Year