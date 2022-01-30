‘Bows basketball stun UC Santa Barbara to sit atop the Big West Conference standings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team pulls off the improbable comeback against UC Santa Barbara Saturday night in Manoa to take first place in the Big West Conference.

The ‘Bows now stand alone atop the Big West after a 65-62 win, stunning the Gauchos in front of a loud crowd at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UCSB got off to a hot start, leading 23-4 early on in the first half, Hawaii trying to fin their rhythm and claw their way back, but end the half down 30-19.

In the second half, it was a different story, UH going on a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the night with about eight minutes left on the clock.

The game would go down to the wire, Hawaii keeping the lead as the Gauchos crept their way back, but would not be able to overcome the Warriors — final score 65-62.

The ‘Bows now move to 6-0 in the Big West, their best start to conference play since joining the conference.

Hawaii hits the road next week for a pair of games, starting with UC Riverside on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

