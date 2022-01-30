Bicyclist dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist has died following a crash in Kalihi early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersections of Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road.

Officials said a 63-year-old driver with two passengers were traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway when he struck a bicyclist who was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk against the “Do Not Walk Sign.”

Police said the 65-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver and his passengers were not injured in the crash.

At this time, officials said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

This is the 4th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to five at this same time in 2021.

An investigation remains ongoing.

