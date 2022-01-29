Tributes
What the Tech: Stumped on what to watch? Try the Letterboxd app

Netflix Picks: What the WAVE 3 News staff is watching
“Letterboxd is a social network for movie lovers and series bingers.(tcw-wave)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat in a chair, remote in hand, browsing through all the titles available on Netflix, then Amazon Prime Movies, then Disney+, then Apple TV+, then HBO Max, then Hulu, and what’s on regular TV.

An hour later, I still haven’t found something I think I might like.

Then I discovered the app “Letterboxd.” A social network for movie lovers and series bingers.

Here’s how it works:

The app automatically shows you what’s popular, or what movies and shows people are talking about. Right now it’s “Scream” and “Licorice Pizza” from the theaters, “Encanto,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “Parasite” for what’s streaming. The app shows you everything available by streaming on all of the popular services.

Rather than choosing a title and playing 20 minutes on Netflix before deciding it isn’t my cup of tea, I can read tons of reviews and see ratings from like-minded users on “Letterboxd.”

It makes searching much easier by finding a user who has favorited some of the movies I enjoy.

All users can leave reviews and ratings. Even if I don’t know that person in real life, I can get a sense that we like the same type of movies. So if they give four or five stars to something I’ve never heard about, I’ve got to figure I might like it, too.

In addition to the reviews, “Letterboxd” posts links to the previews and trailers available to watch on YouTube. It also displays all of the places the title is playing right now. In the free version you see only a few places it’s playing. A $19 per year subscription displays them all and allows me to narrow things down to just what I subscribe to in addition to removing annoying ads in the app.

There is a “Letterboxd” app for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and Apple TV. You can also access the database and reviews on the website, www.letterboxd.com

