State approves redrawing of election maps based on new demographics

The state Reapportionment Commission approved Friday the new redrawn legislative districts leading to potential political fallout.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Reapportionment Commission Friday approved the new redrawn legislative districts leading to potential political fallout.

Under the redistricting, Oahu will lose one house seat, while Hawaii Island is gaining one, due to shifting population counts.

While the controversial splitting of Kalihi along Likelike and the grouping of Waimanalo and Hawaii Kai’s house seats are now gone, some residents expressed concern.

Some worry the new districts will open the state up to legal challenges.

“The Hawaii Island House redistricting map proposed by the technical committee fails to meet the criteria set out in the Constitution. The community has spoken and you have failed to listen,” said resident Deborah Ward.

“One of the biggest things I learned in this process was that there’s a large group of the public that is still unaware of what’s going on in redistricting, and I think we have to reach them in the future,” said resident Kimeona Kane.

“I guess it’s time to take off the gloves. I am here to urge every one of you to vote ‘No’ on the to the committee’s redistricting plans,” said another resident.

Despite this testimony, the concessions to redraw the lines were made.

To view the new detailed election maps, click here.

