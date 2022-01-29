Tributes
Mostly dry weekend ahead as trade winds return

Trade winds will make a brief return on Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the weekend into Monday as trade winds return by Saturday. Those winds will taper off and shift from the southeast again on Sunday, with a slight chance of showers for windward slopes. A front stalling and dissipating near Kauai Monday night could bring an increase in windward showers late Monday into early Tuesday, with another brief return of light trade winds. Winds will becoming light again by Wednesday, along with mostly dry weather.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new northwest swell is forecast to build into Saturday, pushing into high surf advisory territory as it peaks Saturday afternoon. The swell should then lower slowly through Monday. Another northwest pulse is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, again at advisory levels. South shores will see a small boost for Saturday, with small waves continuing for east shores.

