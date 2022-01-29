Tributes
Measure to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour overcomes key hurdle

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Senate voted Friday to advance a bill to nearly double the minimum wage over the next five years.

The vote was 24-to-1.

Hawaii’s current minimum wage is $10.10.

If the bill is passed, it would increase to $12 in October, $15 in 2024 and $18 by 2026.

The bill now moves to the State House for consideration.

