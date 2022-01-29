Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

From Maui with love: Kihei church organizes emergency supply drive for Tonga

Many members of the church have relatives in the island nation still recovering from an eruption and tsunami.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - As recovery efforts for Tonga continue around the world, church members on Maui are organizing a donation drive of their own.

Details are still being worked out among the St. Theresa Church’s Tongan choir, but parishioners say they are grateful they have finally been able to reach family members.

“Just yesterday is when I got to talk to my sister,” said Katalina Tolutau.

Tolutau still hasn’t heard her sister’s voice because reception is still spotty, but she’s receiving messages.

“Just knowing that they’re OK was kind of like a relief,” Tolutau said. “So now we got that relief … we can kind of take it from there to see what they need and how everything is with the aftermath.”

Friday marks two weeks since a volcanic explosion led to a tsunami and ashfall causing widespread damage. Three people have died, hundreds of homes are destroyed, and thousands of people are displaced.

White House officials say communication is especially challenging.

“Due to the fact that the eruption and tsunami actually damaged Tonga’s submarine communication cable and limited international and domestic communication,” said Krystal Kaai, White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders director.

“So, we know that it’s been a very big desire to get more updates on the work that that’s been done and is continuing.” Tolutau said in addition to food and water, islanders also need clothes.

“They need clothes because they don’t have water where they can’t wash their clothes,” she said. “They’re starting to have rash.”

White House officials say an added challenge is getting help to a country that has managed to remain coronavirus free throughout the entire pandemic.

“We and other partners want to make sure we respected Tonga’s no-contact policy,” said Taylor Ruggles, Director of the Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Office at the U.S. Department of State.

Details on St. Theresa Church’s donation drive is forthcoming.

For more information on how to help, contact Makatila Falekaono at mfalekaono@rcchawaii.org or (808) 879-4844. “We’re just asking for whatever anybody can help with. We’re grateful for anything,” Tolutau said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park
Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US

Latest News

Many members of the church have relatives in the island nation still recovering from an...
From Maui with love: Kihei church organizes emergency supply drive for Tonga
HNN School
COVID surge has magnified the unique challenges Hawaii’s rural schools face
“The Department of Health’s permit does not allow for pollution into the stream.”
Health officials insist ‘no sheen, no plume’ as Navy prepares to dispose treated Red Hill water into stream
Navy to begin filtering fuel tainted Red Hill water and disposing treated water into Halawa...
DOH insists ‘no sheen, no plume’ as Navy prepares to dispose treated water into stream