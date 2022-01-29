Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged

A bridge in Pittsburgh collapses, dropping a city bus into a ravine just hours before President Biden is scheduled to speak about his infrastructure bill.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old man who was shot by police officers earlier this week after allegedly running toward officers with a knife has been charged.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said Ricky L. Kaleopaa was charged with:

  • First-degree attempted assault against a law enforcement officer;
  • Second-degree attempted assault;
  • and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday on the mauka side of Ala Moana Center near the corner of Kona and Kona Iki streets.

“Officers spoke to the male for about one to two minutes and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife but the suspect refused,” interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said earlier this week.

“The suspect then ran towards the officers with a knife raised in the air.”

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was last listed in critical condition. The city Prosecutor’s Office said Kaleopaa remains hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park
Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US

Latest News

As the Omicron surge abates, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s not considering a booster...
Honolulu’s mayor: No plan to institute booster shot mandate on Oahu
“Letterboxd is a social network for movie lovers and series bingers.
What the Tech: Stumped on what to watch? Try the Letterboxd app
The seven crew members of the space shuttle Challenger died with the shuttle exploded on Jan....
ARCHIVE VIDEO: 36 years ago, Hawaii lost Ellison Onizuka in Challenger disaster
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii