Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old man who was shot by police officers earlier this week after allegedly running toward officers with a knife has been charged.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said Ricky L. Kaleopaa was charged with:

First-degree attempted assault against a law enforcement officer;

Second-degree attempted assault;

and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday on the mauka side of Ala Moana Center near the corner of Kona and Kona Iki streets.

“Officers spoke to the male for about one to two minutes and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife but the suspect refused,” interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said earlier this week.

“The suspect then ran towards the officers with a knife raised in the air.”

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was last listed in critical condition. The city Prosecutor’s Office said Kaleopaa remains hospitalized.

