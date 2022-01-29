Honolulu’s mayor: No plan to institute booster shot mandate on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Omicron surge abates, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s not considering a booster mandate for Oahu similar to the one Maui County has.

“I believe in my heart our local residents, they know what to do and they’re doing it,” he said.

“We asked a few weeks ago about personal responsibility and now we’re seeing it manifest itself so I think at this point in time we’re not entertaining any mandates.”

Under the city’s Safe Access Oahu program, patrons at restaurants, bars, gym, movie theaters and other businesses must show proof they’re vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID in the last 48 hours.

More than 490,000 eligible people statewide have gotten a booster shot. That’s about 56% of the eligible population, according to the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, Blangiardi said the 50% venue capacity restriction on gatherings of 1,000 people or more is set to end on Monday as planned.

