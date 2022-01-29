Hawaii reports 1,860 COVID cases, 9 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported nine new coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,173.

Hawaii also confirmed 1,860 new infections.

The latest cases brings the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 215,034.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 46,297 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

1,172 were on Oahu

246 on Maui

293 on Hawaii Island

101 on Kauai

4 on Molokai

16 on Lanai

There were also 28 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

