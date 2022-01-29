Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,860 COVID cases, 9 additional fatalities

A bridge in Pittsburgh collapses, dropping a city bus into a ravine just hours before President Biden is scheduled to speak about his infrastructure bill.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported nine new coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,173.

Hawaii also confirmed 1,860 new infections.

The latest cases brings the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 215,034.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 46,297 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 1,172 were on Oahu
  • 246 on Maui
  • 293 on Hawaii Island
  • 101 on Kauai
  • 4 on Molokai
  • 16 on Lanai

There were also 28 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Ricky L. Kaleopaa
Man shot by officers after allegedly running at them with knife is charged
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

As the Omicron surge abates, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s not considering a booster...
Blangiardi: No plan to institute booster mandate on Oahu
The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials...
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 1,907 COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
Hawaii Pacific Health donated 50,000 N95 masks to the state Department of Education.
Amid spread of Omicron, Hawaii schools get a big donation of N95 masks