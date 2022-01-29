Tributes
EMS: Man in critical condition after trench collapsed on Sand Island

Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.
Rescue crews respond to trench collapse on Sand Island.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are responding after a trench collapsed on Sand Island Access Road, trapping a 23-year-old man working in the area, according to EMS.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at a construction site behind a baseball field.

Paramedics said they treated and transported the man in critical condition to an emergency room.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

