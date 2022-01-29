EMS: Man in critical condition after trench collapsed on Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are responding after a trench collapsed on Sand Island Access Road, trapping a 23-year-old man working in the area, according to EMS.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at a construction site behind a baseball field.

Paramedics said they treated and transported the man in critical condition to an emergency room.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

